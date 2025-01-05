Garrison Mathews News: Bounces back with 15 points

Mathews registered 15 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 131-105 loss to the Clippers.

After recording a goose egg against the Lakers, Mathews returned with a respectable outing. Mathews' totals are too sporadic for fantasy usage, but the Hawks have been extremely injury-prone this season, and the sixth-year pro will come in handy if the injury bug continues to bite.