Garrison Mathews News: In starting lineup

Mathews is part of the Hawks' first unit for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Mathews will step into Jalen Johnson's (shoulder) spot in the starting five. Mathews has been red-hot lately, averaging 14.8 points and shooting 48.3 percent from three-point range during his last four outings. He's slated to see somewhere between 25 and 30 minutes Wednesday.