Garrison Mathews News: Pops for 25 points in win

Mathews racked up 25 points (7-8 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 117-104 win over Minnesota.

Mathews came out of nowhere to score a season-high 25 points, helping the Hawks to an impressive victory. Coming into the win, Mathews had scored a total of 12 points in the previous 12 games, highlighting just how unexpected this performance was. Based on what we have seen to this point, there is no reason to think Mathews can repeat this effort, assuming the Hawks remain relatively injury-free.