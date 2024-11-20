Fantasy Basketball
Garrison Mathews headshot

Garrison Mathews News: Rejoins reserves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Mathews will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Mathews nabbed a spot start in Atlanta's last game. However, with Jalen Johnson (lower leg) available, Mathews will shift back to the second unit. In 14 appearances, Mathews is averaging 10.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 21.7 minutes.

Garrison Mathews
Atlanta Hawks
