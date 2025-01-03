Garrison Mathews News: Reverting to bench Friday

Mathews is not in the Hawks' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Mathews made made his second start of the 2024-25 regular season against the Nuggets on Wednesday and finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and one block over 29 minutes in a 139-120 loss. Mathews will return to the bench Friday due to the return of Jalen Johnson (shoulder).