Garrison Mathews News: Scores 14 points

Mathews posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Thunder.

After failing to crack the rotation on Opening Night, Mathews has appeared in two games with averages of 11.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers. Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) are both battling injuries, and Mathews has shown that he's capable of stepping up for the Hawks.