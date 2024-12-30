Garrison Mathews News: Stays hot in win

Mathews closed with 11 points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 win over Toronto.

Mathews picked up a few extra minutes with Dyson Daniels (illness) sidelined, and there was some garbage time Sunday as well in the lopsided win. Mathews has been on a heater over the past four games for Atlanta, averaging 14.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.5 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per contest.