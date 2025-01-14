Garrison Mathews News: Strong from deep off bench in win
Mathews recorded 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 122-117 win over Phoenix.
Mathews lit it up from deep to provide a lift off the Atlanta bench Tuesday, leading all bench players in threes made while finishing as one of four Hawks with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Mathews has connected on five or more threes in three contests this year and has now tallied 15 or more points in five outings.
