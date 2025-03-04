Garrison Mathews News: Takes advantage of playing time

Mathews posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 14 minutes in Monday's 132-130 win over the Grizzlies.

Mathews took advantage of a rare uptick in minutes, converting on three three-pointers and eclipsing double figures in a big road win Monday. The 28-year-old saw regular minutes off the bench to start the season but has largely been phased out of the rotation, as he didn't appear in eight straight games to close February. With Georges Niang (illness) not playing, Mathews answered the call and had a very productive night.