Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Garrison Mathews headshot

Garrison Mathews News: Takes advantage of playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 9:53am

Mathews posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 14 minutes in Monday's 132-130 win over the Grizzlies.

Mathews took advantage of a rare uptick in minutes, converting on three three-pointers and eclipsing double figures in a big road win Monday. The 28-year-old saw regular minutes off the bench to start the season but has largely been phased out of the rotation, as he didn't appear in eight straight games to close February. With Georges Niang (illness) not playing, Mathews answered the call and had a very productive night.

Garrison Mathews
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now