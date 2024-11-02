Garrison Mathews News: Tallies season-high 23 points

Mathews racked up 23 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 123-115 loss to Sacramento.

Mathews's scoring punch off the bench wasn't enough for Atlanta to overcome Sacrament on Friday. Still, the 28-year-old guard is scorching the nets from deep to begin the season, converting 51.4 percent of his 7.4 three-point attempts per contest.