Gary Harris Injury: Deemed questionable
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Harris has missed nine straight games with a strained left hamstring but could make his return Thursday after participating in Tuesday's practice. The 30-year-old will likely have to test the injury during warmups before his availability is determined. Even if he's active, Harris would likely see limited minutes due to the lengthy absence.
