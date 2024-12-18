Fantasy Basketball
Gary Harris headshot

Gary Harris Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Harris has missed nine straight games with a strained left hamstring but could make his return Thursday after participating in Tuesday's practice. The 30-year-old will likely have to test the injury during warmups before his availability is determined. Even if he's active, Harris would likely see limited minutes due to the lengthy absence.

Gary Harris
Orlando Magic
