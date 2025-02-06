Gary Harris Injury: Deemed questionable for Thursday
Harris is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nuggets due to left hamstring injury maintenance.
Harris could sit out the second leg of Orlando's back-to-back Thursday for precautionary reasons, as he has already missed significant time due to a hamstring injury this season. With Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) doubtful and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) also questionable, Cole Anthony and Anthony Black are likely poised for increased playing time against Denver.
