Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gary Harris headshot

Gary Harris Injury: Likely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Harris (hamstring) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Harris hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left hamstring strain, though the probable tag suggests he is nearing a return to game action. The 30-year-old has appeared in 17 regular-season outings (two starts) this year, during which he has averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds across 16.6 minutes per contest.

Gary Harris
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now