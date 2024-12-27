Gary Harris Injury: Likely to play Friday

Harris (hamstring) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Harris hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left hamstring strain, though the probable tag suggests he is nearing a return to game action. The 30-year-old has appeared in 17 regular-season outings (two starts) this year, during which he has averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds across 16.6 minutes per contest.