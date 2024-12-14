Gary Harris Injury: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Harris (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Harris missed eight straight games due to a hamstring injury, but the veteran guard has a chance to returning Sunday. However, and even though his return will add depth to the Magic's backcourt, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside. Harris has averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds across 16.6 minutes per game in 17 regular-season appearances.