Gary Harris headshot

Gary Harris Injury: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 10:19am

Harris (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Harris missed eight straight games due to a hamstring injury, but the veteran guard has a chance to returning Sunday. However, and even though his return will add depth to the Magic's backcourt, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside. Harris has averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds across 16.6 minutes per game in 17 regular-season appearances.

Gary Harris
Orlando Magic
