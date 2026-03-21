Gary Harris Injury: Not available Saturday
Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Harris will be unavailable for the Bucks on Saturday, but his absence won't have much impact, as he's been a fringe rotation piece. With Kevin Porter (knee) also sidelined, Gary Trent and Cam Thomas could see more minutes off the bench. Harris' next chance to play will come Monday against the Clippers.
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