Gary Harris Injury: Not playing against Brooklyn
Harris (groin) is listed as out for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
Harris has been available intermittently in the last few months. Despite the Bucks being without most of their top offensive producers, Harris likely wouldn't have made much of an impact on the scoring end, considering he is averaging only 2.7 points per game this season.
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