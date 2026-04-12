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Gary Harris Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Harris will end the regular season with a second straight absence due to a right groin issue. The veteran wing appeared in 48 regular-season games (two starts), averaging 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 13.8 minutes per game. He holds a $3.82 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks
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