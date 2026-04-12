Gary Harris Injury: Out Sunday

Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Harris will end the regular season with a second straight absence due to a right groin issue. The veteran wing appeared in 48 regular-season games (two starts), averaging 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 13.8 minutes per game. He holds a $3.82 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign.