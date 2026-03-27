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Gary Harris Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 3:39pm

Harris (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game versus San Antonio.

Harris has missed the past three games with a groin issue, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Saturday's game. That said, Harris has a negligible role in Milwaukee's rotation, so his playing status won't impact fantasy leagues.

Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks
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