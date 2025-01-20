Fantasy Basketball
Gary Harris headshot

Gary Harris Injury: Questionable to face Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Harris has been sidelined for nine straight games due to a left hamstring strain, but could make his return Tuesday. Harris has played in 20 games this season (including two starts) and is averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds over 16.3 minutes per contest.

Gary Harris
Orlando Magic
