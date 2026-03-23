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Gary Harris Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Harris appeared on track to be active for Monday's contest with a probable tag but was downgraded to questionable before ultimately being ruled out due to a left groin contusion. The veteran hasn't been a consistent member of the Bucks' rotation of late, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on playing time.

Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks
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