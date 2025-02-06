Fantasy Basketball
Gary Harris headshot

Gary Harris Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:12pm

Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Denver, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Harris will miss the second leg of the club's back-to-back set due to left hamstring injury management. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Spurs. The veteran swingman appeared in the club's last four outings after a 13-game absence, averaging 2.3 points in 14.5 minutes per contest in that four-game span.

Gary Harris
Orlando Magic
