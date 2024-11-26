Gary Harris Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Harris sustained a left hamstring strain during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Hornets and will be sidelined for at least one additional game. In his absence, Anthony Black and Cole Anthony are candidates for increased playing time, but the Magic are expected to get Jalen Suggs (hamstring) back from a one-game absence.
