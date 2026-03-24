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Gary Harris Injury: Won't suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Harris will miss a third straight game due to a left groin contusion, and his next chance to play will come Saturday against San Antonio. Gary Trent will likely continue seeing a bump in minutes in Harris' absence.

Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks
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