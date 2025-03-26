Gary Harris News: Bright spot off bench

Harris had six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 win over the Hornets.

This was one of Harris' best performances in a while. He's mostly been a non-factor lately, however, averaging 1.5 points, 18 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.6 minutes over his last 10 games. If Cole Anthony (toe) continues to miss time, Harris showed Tuesday that he still has something to offer the Magic.