Gary Harris News: Excels off bench with 18 points

Harris supplied 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-97 win over the Heat.

Harris kicked off his 11th season the league with a bang, drilling six threes from deep to help propel his squad over the Heat. His excellent result came as a surprise, as the arrival of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was expected to further limit Harris' impact. Caldwell-Pope logged 25 minutes to Harris' 22, so the two seem destined to platoon at the position.