Gary Harris News: Good to go

Harris (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Harris will return to action for the first time since Jan. 1 after recovering from a left hamstring strain. He averaged 4.0 points in 16.4 minutes per game through his first 20 appearances of the 2024-25 campaign, and minutes could be even more challenging to come by now that Orlando's backcourt is mostly healthy.