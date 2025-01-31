Gary Harris News: Handles light role in return

Harris (hamstring) recorded three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 13 minutes in Thursday's 119-90 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Harris made his return to action for Orlando after missing the team's previous 13 games due to a left hamstring strain. Even as he becomes further removed from the injury, the veteran wing is unlikely to see his role grow. He had been averaging 16.3 minutes per game over his first 20 appearances of the season prior to getting hurt.