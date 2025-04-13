Fantasy Basketball
Gary Harris headshot

Gary Harris News: Lands four triples in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 6:03pm

Harris closed Sunday's 117-105 loss to the Hawks with 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes.

Harris connected on four three-pointers, the most he has had since the season opener. Injuries once again limited Harris this season and led to him playing in just 48 games, during which he averaged 3.0 points in 14.8 minutes. Even if the Magic advance to the postseason, it is unlikely Harris will play a sizeable role.

Gary Harris
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
