Gary Harris News: Minimal impact in loss

Harris closed Wednesday's 104-93 loss to the Clippers with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two steals in 15 minutes.

Harris is averaging 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 16.1 minutes across his last 10 appearances. His limited scoring production is largely due to his inefficient shooting. Over those last 10 outings, Harris is shooting just 30.0 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three.