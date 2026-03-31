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Gary Harris News: Out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Harris (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Harris will miss a third consecutive contest due to personal reasons after missing the prior three outings with a groin injury. His absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Houston.

Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks
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