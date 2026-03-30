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Gary Harris News: Questionable against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Harris (personal) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Harris was sidelined for three games because of a groin injury before being ruled out for Milwaukee's last two contests due to personal reasons. With Ryan Rollins (hip) and Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) both expected to suit up Tuesday, Harris likely won't see much action even if he's available.

Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks
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