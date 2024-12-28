Gary Harris News: Receives 15 minutes in return

Harris (hamstring) tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist across 15 minutes Friday in the Magic's 108-85 loss to the Knicks.

Harris made his return to the Orlando rotation after he had missed the previous 13 games with a left hamstring strain. While the Magic are without Franz Wagner (oblique) and Paolo Banchero (oblique), Harris could have the opportunity to earn more minutes in future games, though his low-usage game doesn't lend itself to much fantasy appeal.