Gary Harris News: Remaining out Sunday
Harris (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Harris will end up missing a second consecutive game due to personal reasons after being sidelined for each of the three games prior because of a groin injury. Andre Jackson and Gary Trent will continue to operate in elevated roles off the bench in Harris' absence. Harris' next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Mavericks.
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