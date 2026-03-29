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Gary Harris News: Remaining out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Harris (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Harris will end up missing a second consecutive game due to personal reasons after being sidelined for each of the three games prior because of a groin injury. Andre Jackson and Gary Trent will continue to operate in elevated roles off the bench in Harris' absence. Harris' next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Mavericks.

Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks
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