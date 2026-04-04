Gary Harris News: Returns with five-point outing
Harris (personal) recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 15 minutes Friday in the Bucks' 133-101 loss to the Celtics.
Harris made his return to action after a left groin contusion and then a personal matter had kept him from suiting up for each of the Bucks' previous seven games. The veteran wing handled a small role in the rotation, and he could see his minutes shrink if the Bucks get any of Ryan Rollins (hip), Gary Trent (hip) or Bobby Portis (wrist) back for their next game Sunday versus the Grizzlies.
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