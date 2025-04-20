Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gary Harris headshot

Gary Harris News: Rough night Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Harris had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 14 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris continues to play a modest role for the Magic, offering nothing in terms of tangible production. Constant injuries have resulted in Harris being nothing more than a veteran piece on a young team, with his days of being a meaningful contributor now seemingly behind him.

Gary Harris
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now