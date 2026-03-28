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Gary Harris News: Ruled out versus Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:31am

Harris (personal) is listed as out for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

There appeared to be a chance Harris would be back for this one after missing the last three games. However, after sitting out with a groin injury, his absence will be extended on Saturday due to personal issues. Harris hasn't been a reliable contributor for the Bucks this season. Still, without him, Gary Trent and Andre Jackson should see a few more minutes from off the bench.

Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks
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