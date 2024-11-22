Fantasy Basketball
Gary Harris News: Scores double figures in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Harris provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 26 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 win over the Lakers.

Harris made his first start of the season Thursday with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (personal) out. Harris was able to capitalize on the increased playing time by scoring double-digit points for the first time since Opening Night. However, the 30-year-old guard is struggling with his efficiency this season, shooting just 37.5 percent from the field.

