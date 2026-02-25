Gary Harris News: Slides out of rotation

Harris (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Tuesday in the Bucks' 128-117 win over the Heat.

Harris has seen action in just one of the Bucks' last four games, with his lone appearance being a seven-minute cameo in garbage time during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors. The Bucks have elected to phase Harris out of the rotation in order to open up more opportunities for Ousmane Dieng, whom the team acquired at the trade deadline earlier this month.