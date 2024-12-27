Fantasy Basketball
Gary Harris headshot

Gary Harris News: Will play Friday vs. New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Harris (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Harris has been sidelined for the Magic's last 13 games due to a left hamstring strain that he suffered against the Hornets on Nov. 25. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return Friday, though he could operate under a minutes restriction as he rounds back into form. Harris appeared in 17 games (including two starts) before his injury and averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds over 16.6 minutes per contest.

Gary Harris
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
