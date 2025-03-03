Gary Payton Injury: Doesn't return Monday

Payton (nose) didn't return during Monday's 119-101 win over the Hornets and is still being evaluated, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. He finished the game with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 10 minutes.

Payton sustained the injury during the third quarter as a result of a head-to-head collision with an opposing player. The Warriors should provide further details on the veteran swingman's status in the near future, as the club prepares for the second night of a back-to-back set against the Knicks on Tuesday.