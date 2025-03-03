Gary Payton Injury: Exits to locker room Monday

Payton sustained an apparent head/nose injury during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Hornets and walked back to the locker room, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Payton stayed down for an extended period following head-to-head contact from an opposing player, and he walked off the floor with a bloody nose. The veteran swingman has provided a spark off the bench for the Warriors, and if he's unable to return, Buddy Hield and Gui Santos could see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.