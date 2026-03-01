Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Payton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Payton is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 30 due to a left ankle impingement. If the veteran guard joins Stephen Curry (knee) and Will Richard (ankle) on the sidelines, Pat Spencer and De'Anthony Melton would be candidates for increased minutes, while Nate Williams could enter the rotation.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
