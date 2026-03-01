Gary Payton Injury: Iffy for Monday
Payton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Payton is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 30 due to a left ankle impingement. If the veteran guard joins Stephen Curry (knee) and Will Richard (ankle) on the sidelines, Pat Spencer and De'Anthony Melton would be candidates for increased minutes, while Nate Williams could enter the rotation.
