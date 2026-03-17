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Gary Payton Injury: Likely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:29pm

Payton is probable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics with a left tibial contusion.

The issue doesn't sound to be severe enough to stop Payton from playing Wednesday. The guard has moved into a more prominent role of late, averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 23.0 minutes per contest over his last eight games.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
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