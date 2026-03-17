Gary Payton Injury: Likely to play Wednesday
Payton is probable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics with a left tibial contusion.
The issue doesn't sound to be severe enough to stop Payton from playing Wednesday. The guard has moved into a more prominent role of late, averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 23.0 minutes per contest over his last eight games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 512 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2848 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2254 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2056 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton See More