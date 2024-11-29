Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Likely to suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 6:36pm

Payton is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to right adductor tightness.

Payton will likely suit up Saturday barring any setbacks. The 31-year-old has received double-digit minutes in three of the Warriors' last five outings, during which he averaged 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the field across 12.8 minutes per game.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
