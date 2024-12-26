Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Out one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 4:52pm

Payton has been diagnosed with mild left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Payton will be sidelined for his team's next three games and potentially longer after suffering the injury during Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers. He's been a fringe rotation player for Golden State so far this season, and his absence could open the door for the likes of Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski to pick up a few extra minutes.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
