Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 12:00pm

The Warriors announced Thursday that Payton (thumb) is making good progress in his recovery, and although he won't play in Thursday's game versus the Lakers, he will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Payton suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb against Miami on March 25 and has missed Golden State's previous three contests. Although Payton will remain sidelined Thursday, it appears that he will attempt to return to action before the end of the regular season.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now