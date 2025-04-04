Gary Payton Injury: Questionable for Friday
Payton (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Payton has missed the Warriors' last four games due to a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb, but the team announced Thursday that the veteran wing is making progress in his recovery and can be considered day-to-day. If Payton is cleared to play Friday, Gui Santos could move out of the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now