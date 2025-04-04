Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 9:25pm

Payton (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Payton has missed the Warriors' last four games due to a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb, but the team announced Thursday that the veteran wing is making progress in his recovery and can be considered day-to-day. If Payton is cleared to play Friday, Gui Santos could move out of the rotation.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
