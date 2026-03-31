Gary Payton Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Payton is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to right knee injury management.
Payton could be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set, which would leave more minutes available for guys like Will Richard, Nate Williams and Seth Curry. Payton would likely see increased playing time if he's cleared to suit up due to De'Anthony Melton (thumb) being unavailable.
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