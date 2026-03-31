Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 5:39pm

Payton is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to right knee injury management.

Payton could be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set, which would leave more minutes available for guys like Will Richard, Nate Williams and Seth Curry. Payton would likely see increased playing time if he's cleared to suit up due to De'Anthony Melton (thumb) being unavailable.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Payton See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Alex Barutha
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago