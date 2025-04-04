Gary Payton Injury: Questionable Friday

Payton (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Payton is in jeopardy of missing his fifth straight game due to the partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb. However, the Warriors announced Thursday that the veteran swingman is making progress in his recovery and can be considered day-to-day. If Payton remains on the shelf, Gui Santos will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time.