Gary Payton Injury: Questionable versus Atlanta
Payton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Payton had 14 points in Friday's loss to Detroit. However, he's now in danger of missing Saturday's contest because of knee soreness. With De'Anthony Melton (knee) potentially taking the night off for injury management purposes, the Warriors may look to Pat Spencer and Will Richard to get more involved on both ends of the floor.
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