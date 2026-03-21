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Gary Payton Injury: Questionable versus Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 10:47am

Payton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Payton had 14 points in Friday's loss to Detroit. However, he's now in danger of missing Saturday's contest because of knee soreness. With De'Anthony Melton (knee) potentially taking the night off for injury management purposes, the Warriors may look to Pat Spencer and Will Richard to get more involved on both ends of the floor.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
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